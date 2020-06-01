Some clubs may not survive Covid crisis says Glens boss McDermott

Glentoran manager Mick McDermott says the Covid-19 crisis could lead to some Irish League clubs going out of business.

McDermott says the lack of income caused by no game day revenue will put the future in doubt if the campaign resumes behind closed doors.

Institute boss Sean Connor agrees that matches played without revenue generating supports will "not be viable" while another issue for Larne owner Kenny Bruce is how the approximately £1m of European money will be divided up if the campaign does not restart.