After famously beating Spain in their own World Cup in 1982, Gerry Armstrong hits the right notes with the rest of his Northern Ireland team-mates during an impromptu singalong.

Billy Bingham's men were knocked out by eventual semi-finalists France but the competition is fondly remembered for Northern Ireland's unlikely heroics against the host nation.

Re-live NI's 1982 World Cup journey with Sport Re-run on Sunday, 31 May at 20:15 BST on BBC Two NI and iPlayer.