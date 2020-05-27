We have to get next season right - Harding

With the women's football season over, Wales and Reading forward Natasha Harding says the focus shifts to getting next season right.

The Women's Super League (WSL) and Championship seasons were terminated this week, with the outcome of the WSL title and promotion and relegation issues still to be decided.

Harding said she was glad it had ended as she had become detached after 12 weeks of not playing and believes they should not be rushed back into next season, calling a September start date "unrealistic".

