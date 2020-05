Lucy Bronze reacts to scoring in England's quarter-final victory over Canada at the 2015 World Cup as part of a BBC Sport Lionesses special.

Join the England Lionesses' QuaranTeam as Alex Scott, Lucy Bronze, Karen Carney and Jill Scott relive the World Cup 2015 quarter-final against Canada on BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and Red Button from 15:00 BST on Sunday, 24 May.

Available to UK users only.