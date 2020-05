Former England and Chelsea captain John Terry asked for this recipe, so pro chef Jonny Marsh is here to deliver a step-by-step guide on how to make a fiery chilli con carne with nachos just the way JT likes it.

Ingredients you’ll need: vegan mince, garlic, tomato passata, mild chilli powder, ground cumin, ground coriander, smoked paprika, kidney beans, one lime, salt, pepper, sugar, olive oil, lemon juice, two avocados, nachos and two tomatoes. You will also need a food processor.