Watch: Hearts hammer Hibs in 2012 final

Relive Hearts' Scottish Cup final demolition of Hibernian in the 2012 showpiece.

UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Premier League
  • From the section Football
Jordan Henderson
  • LIVE
  • From the section Sport
Neil Lennon
  • From the section Football
Warrington players celebrate winning the 2019 Challenge Cup final
Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba
  • From the section Football
Adil Rashid, Muhamed Besic and Sonny Bill Williams
  • From the section Sport