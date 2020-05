Chef and friend to footballers, Jonny Marsh, whips up an easy-to-follow recipe for a Thai green curry, cooked just the way Watford forward Troy Deeney likes it.

Ingredients you'll need: cooked chicken breast, garlic, ginger, coriander, lemongrass, two limes, two green chillies, fish sauce, coconut milk, one pepper, baby sweetcorn, sushi rice and sesame seeds (optional). You will also need a blender.