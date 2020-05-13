Can you recreate Lingard's FA Cup final winner?

Before what would have been FA Cup final weekend, we want you to recreate Jesse Lingard's lightning-quick volley in Manchester United's 2016 triumph over Crystal Palace.

Post your effort on social media by 19:00 BST on Wednesday, 20 May using the hashtag #GoalsAtHome and Football Focus will give the best ones the Match of the Day treatment on Saturday.

WATCH MORE: Your Dennis Bergkamp #GoalsAtHome

Watch Football Focus, Saturday 23 May at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app.

