BBC Sport travels to Germany to retrace the steps of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp's career in football, from a talented young player to a coach who changed the fortunes of Mainz.

READ MORE: Klopp's journey from Black Forest to heroic status at Anfield

Watch the full profile of Klopp's career on Football Focus - Saturday, 16 May at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.