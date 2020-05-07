The Southampton keeper who went to war

Southampton academy players Ryan and Toby visit Arthur House, a former Saints goalkeeper whose playing career ended when he went to fight for his country in World War II, to learn about his experiences.

This piece was filmed in 2019. Arthur died in the summer of 2019, at the age of 99, and this is dedicated to his memory.

Football Remembers World War II is a partnership between the Premier League through their Education Programmes and Big Ideas. You can get involved and send a message to the nation's veterans. Head to big-ideas.org to upload or share on social media #FootballRemembers #VEDay75 and go to Premierleague.com for more veteran's films.

Watch Football Focus, Saturday 9 May at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.