Former Arsenal and England striker Ian Wright has said that women's football deserves more support and backing.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live Sport, Wright said: "It stands on its own. It's a very good product, the women's game and it needs time to grow.

"When you put it out there [on social media] the abuse and the sexism that comes back, you could see it's absolutely abhorrent, it's terrible."

