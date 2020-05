Brighton striker Glenn Murray tells Football Focus that Premier League teams are being "put under pressure" to return to action too soon, in order not to impact future competitions.

The Seagulls started socially-distanced training this week, but Murray says describing the club's training ground as open is "a bit of a stretch".

