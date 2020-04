Former Manchester United, Newcastle and England striker Andrew Cole speaks to BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast's Chris Latchem about the "daily grind" of self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, adding that "no day comes easy".

Cole, 48, is one of over a million people more vulnerable to the virus as he had a kidney transplant in 2017.

This clip is from 5 Live Breakfast on Thursday 30 April.

