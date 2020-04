Chris Morgan and Davy Larmour, former team-mates at Linfield, look back on highlights from the thrilling Big Two clash at the Oval in April 2005.

Larmour's late equaliser looked to have secured a 2-2 draw for the Blues, which would have kept them a point ahead of Glentoran at the top of the table with one game left to play.

However, Morgan, released by Linfield the previous summer, scored in injury-time to give the Glens a 3-2 win and they went on to clinch the league title the following week.