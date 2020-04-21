Bertie Auld Sings The Panmure Song

  • From the section Celtic

Bertie Auld visits his old home in Panmure Street and shares memories of his childhood

Top videos

Top Stories

Aaron Finch
Huddersfield and Leeds players battle for the ball
  • From the section Football
Euro game of the century
  • From the section Football
George Kruis smiling
Philippe Coutinho running
  • From the section Gossip
Brady and Woods
  • From the section Golf