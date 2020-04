With the football season on hold, BBC Sport NI is taking a look back at the best goals of the campaign so far and asking you to pick the best.

This week's Irish Premiership Goal of the Season play-off features the first semi-final contenders - a spectacular strike by Ballymena United defender Jonny Addis and Ronan Doherty's neat finish on a slick team move for Cliftonville.

Cast your vote on our Twitter page here.