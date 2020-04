Watford captain Troy Deeney tells MOTDx's Josh Denzel how Liverpool's Jordan Henderson and James Milner were the driving force behind the #PlayersTogether initiative to help the NHS tackle coronavirus, and admits he was "annoyed" when politicians singled out footballers for not doing their bit.

WATCH MORE: #PlayersTogether handled brilliantly - Maddison

Watch more from Troy Deeney in Football Focus, available now on BBC iPlayer.