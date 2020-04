Take a trip back to 16 April 2005 when the GAA Congress took the seismic decision to relax Rule 42 by allowing other sports to be played at Croke Park.

The vote was on a temporary move to allow soccer and rugby internationals to be staged at GAA headquarters while Lansdowne Road was being redeveloped.

However, in 2010 the GAA voted to keep Croke Park open to other sports after work on Lansdowne Road was completed.