New Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny boss says Mick McCarthy has wished him and the team well after being replaced by the Dubliner last weekend.

"It all happened very, very quickly. It is very unfortunate for Mick McCarthy and his [management] team," said Kenny.

The postponement of the European Championship play-offs until the autumn - with Euro 2020 now moved to next year - forced the FAI's hand in having to replace McCarthy after originally giving him a contract until this summer.