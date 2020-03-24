Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scottish Premiership
Scores & Fixtures
Table
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
St Mirren 4-0 Celtic
24 Mar 2020
24 Mar 2020
From the section
Scottish Premiership
Relive the action as St Mirren stunned Celtic in Paisley 10 years ago.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Tokyo 2020 Olympics postponed until 2021
1m
2 minutes ago
From the section
Olympics
Comments
Kane comeback in 'two or three weeks'
15:09
Coverage starts in 41 minutes
From the section
Football
Comments
Champions and Challenge Cups postponed
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Bronze named BBC Footballer of Year
8h
about 8 hours ago
From the section
Football
The iconic starting XIs who rarely played together
5h
about 6 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Uefa postpones European club finals
19h
about 19 hours ago
From the section
European Football