Police have launched an investigation into a teenager's claim he was racially abused and attacked by security guards as he tried to enter Manchester United's Old Trafford for work.

Kamarl Nelson, 19, said he was called "a slave" and hit and punched in Sir Matt Busby Way before the club's Europa League game with Club Bruges.

Police are investigating the alleged incident on 27 February.

Controlled Solutions Group (CSG), which provides the club's security, "categorically denies" the claims.

READ MORE: Police investigate 'racist abuse' claim against Man Utd security