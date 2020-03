Megan Rapinoe tells BBC Sport's Katie Gornall that the language used by US Soccer in a law suit over equal pay is "unacceptable", after the governing body stated that the US women's football team was less skilled and had fewer responsibilities than their male counterparts.

US Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro apologised for the "pain" and "offence" caused.

