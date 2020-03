Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey claims the red card he received was an injustice and bemoans a number of other refereeing decisions which went against his team in their 2-0 defeat by Coleraine.

Jeffrey alleges that he received a second yellow card for stepping onto the pitch but argues that pictures indicate that he did not.

The Ballymena boss also believes the Braidmen should have been awarded two penalties by referee Steven Gregg during the Showgrounds derby encounter.