Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey is sent-off as Coleraine beat their derby rivals 2-0 to maintain their push for the league title.

Stephen Lowry scored a first-half penalty and then Aaron Canning headed in the second with 20 minutes remaining.

The Bannsiders trail leaders Linfield by four points after a ninth win in a row in all competitions while Ballymena's league misery continues with just one point from 10 Premiership outings.