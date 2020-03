Colm Deasy's goal of the season contender is the highlight from a dramatic 4-4 draw between Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint Town.

Point defender Deasy scored an own goal before making amends within 60 seconds courtesy of a 30-yard thunderbolt into the top corner.

Rhyss Campbell's last-gasp equaliser earned a draw for Dungannon while Warrenpoint moved three points clear of bottom side Institute.