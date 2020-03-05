Highlights: Ukraine 0-3 Scotland

  • From the section Scottish

Watch the goals as Scotland start their Pinatar Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Ukraine in Spain.

Top videos

Top Stories

England v Italy during the 2019 Six Nations
Heather Knight in the stands
Mattia Binotto
  • From the section Formula 1
Eric Dier
  • From the section Football
Fabien Galthie
Princess Haya Bint Al-Hussein and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al-Maktoum (file photo)
  • From the section News