Scottish Cup
Scores & Fixtures
Top Scorers
Scottish Football
Highlights: Hearts 1-0 Rangers
29 Feb 2020
29 Feb 2020
From the section
Scottish Cup
Hearts get the better of Rangers to reach the Scottish Cup semi-finals (UK only).
Top videos
Top Stories
Watford end Liverpool's invincible hopes
3h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Where did Liverpool's run rank with greats?
2h
about 3 hours ago
From the section
Football
Wilder 'has accepted' Fury rematch
36m
37 minutes ago
From the section
Boxing
Comments
Salazar questions 'depressing' - Farah
13m
14 minutes ago
From the section
Athletics
Hearts stun Rangers in Scottish Cup
4h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football
Chelsea win Continental League Cup
3h
about 4 hours ago
From the section
Football