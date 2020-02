Ballymena United progress to the Irish Cup semi-finals thanks to a 2-0 victory over Championship side Ballinamallard United at a rain-lashed Ferney Park.

The Fermanagh hosts, who reached last year's final, created early chances but Ballymena went in front through a Josh Kelly strike.

Tony Kane doubled in the lead from a second-half penalty and Ballymena will now face Coleraine for the a place in the decider.