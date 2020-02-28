Watch: Kenny crashes at World Championships

  • From the section Cycling

Watch the terrifying moment Great Britain's Laura Kenny crashes in the women's omnium at the Track Cycling World Championships in Berlin

The two-time Olympic omnium champion needed stitches but was cleared by British Cycling to continue in the event after a concussion check.

Read More: Laura Kenny crashes in World Track Championships omnium

Watch coverage of the Track Cycling World Championships on BBC Two, BBC Four, BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app and through Connected TVs.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Ludogorets Romanian defender Cosmin Iosif Moti wore a face mask as a safety measure before the Europa League match against Inter Milan
  • From the section Football
Laura Kenny
  • From the section Cycling
England celebrate a wicket by Anya Shrubsole
Wolves' Adama Traore, Rangers' Ryan Kent and Manchester United's Odion Ighalo
Sun Yang
  • From the section Swimming
Inter Miami
Video
  • From the section Football