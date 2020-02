Dungannon Swifts get the better of 10-man Carrick Rangers after a 2-1 win with a gutsy display in difficult conditions at Taylor's Avenue.

Swifts captain Douglas Wilson headed the visitors into the lead after 16 minutes from Caolan McAleer's corner before Carrick had defender Chris Rodgers sent off for a second yellow card immediately after half-time.

Rhyss Campbell made it two 10 minutes later, and the Swifts held on despite Caolan Loughran's penalty with 17 minutes to play.