Aaron Canning bags a double as Coleraine move into second place in the table with a straightforward 4-0 win over Institute at the Brandywell.

Canning headed Coleraine ahead after 28 minutes before doubling their advantage with a well-taken half-volley on the stroke of half-time.

The win moved Oran Kearney's side to within seven points of leaders Linfield with a game in hand on the Blues while Stute remain bottom.