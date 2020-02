Joe Gormley's strike rescued a point for Cliftonville in Saturday's Irish Premiership game against Ballymena United at Solitude.

Leroy Millar had given Ballymena the lead on the half hour mark but Gormley levelled midway through the second half for the hosts.

Their point was Ballymena's first in the Premiership in 2020 but Cliftonville's failure to collect three delivered another blow to their hopes of winning the league.