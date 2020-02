Reigning Premiership champions Linfield make it four league wins in a row with a convincing 4-0 victory over Crusaders at Windsor Park.

They took an early lead when Jimmy Callacher's header went in off Mark Haughey's arm and Andy Waterworth grabbed the second just after the break.

Callacher and Stephen Fallon added further goals to seal a comfortable win and stretch Linfield's lead over Glentoran at the top to nine points.