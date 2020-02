Portadown striker Adam Salley gets caught short in the Irish Championship leaders' win over Queen's University on Saturday.

With Portadown one goal up, Salley was played though on goal only for his effort to get stuck in the mud.

Thankfully for the striker, who was already off celebrating, Chris Lavery was on hand to tap home. Salley would later score a second-half hat-trick in a 7-1 win.

Pictures courtesy of Portadown FC