Glentoran lose vital ground in the Irish Premiership title race after a goalless draw with Carrick Rangers at the Oval.

Carrick keeper Harry Doherty pulled off several impressive saves to deny Robbie McDaid, Ruaidhri Donnelly and Marcus Kane as Glentoran pressed for a winner.

However Carrick had chances of their own to win the game, with Elliott Morris denying Reece Neale before Daniel Reynolds hit the post in injury time.