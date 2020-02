Warrenpoint Town and Institute play out a dramatic 2-2 draw in the battle of the basement sides at Milltown.

Alan O'Sullivan gave Point the lead after 17 minutes, however Abu Obahakhan equalised shortly before the interval.

Danny Wallace thought he had won the game for the hosts with seven minutes to play but Gavin Smith diverted into his own net to ensure Stute headed back to the Brandywell with a point.