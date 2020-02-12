Giggs casts doubt on Robson-Kanu return

Manager Ryan Giggs says he has "a lot of thinking to do" over whether to recall Hal Robson-Kanu after the West Bromwich Albion forward reversed his decision to retire from international football.

Robson-Kanu is one of a number of players on the outside looking in, who are pushing for a place in the squad for the friendlies in March, games which Giggs says are "the last chance" for people to impress.

Giggs also tells BBC Sport Wales that he has 23 players in mind for Euro 2020 and gives his thoughts on Liverpool defender Neco Williams.

Read more: Giggs hopeful of keeping Liverpool teen Williams