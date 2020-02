Derry City boss Declan Devine says Friday's League of Ireland opener away to Dundalk is a chance for the Candystripes to put their good pre-season work into practice.

Derry are aiming to secure a positive result at Oriel Park against the champions as they look to build on last season's fourth-placed finish.

"Going away to Dundalk is a terrific game in many ways - it's an opportunity to show how we've progressed during the pre-season programme, but ultimately it's three points."