Glenavon substitute Conor McCloskey strikes four minutes from time to give the Lurgan Blues a 2-1 comeback victory over title-chasing Crusaders.

Paul Heatley put the Crues, who had won their last five league games, in front before the break at a windswept Mourneview Park with Josh Daniels levelling for the hosts midway through the second half.

McCloskey netted the late winner with a pinpoint shot into the bottom corner from 20 yards.