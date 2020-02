A wind-assisted Jamie Glackin goal direct from a corner gives Coleraine a 1-0 win over Glentoran and moves them up to second in the Premiership table.

The Bannsiders missed a chance to take a first-half lead when striker Eoin Bradley blasted a penalty well over the crossbar after being brought down by Gavin Peers.

Glackin's goal came in the 64th minute, with the strong wind at the Oval deceiving home goalkeeper Marijan Antolovic and helping the ball find the top corner.