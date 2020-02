Larne extend their winning run to four matches as three goals in eight second-half minutes help them to a 4-0 away victory over bottom side Institute.

Conor Tourish opened the scoring when he put through his own net soon after the break and David McDaid doubled the lead from a John Herron cut-back.

Larne captain Jeff Hughes scored from distance when home keeper Rory Brown misread the bounce and the midfielder made it four from the penalty spot after Brown fouled McDaid.