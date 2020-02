Andy Waterworth scores twice to help Linfield to a 2-1 away win over Warrenpoint Town to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

The striker opened the scoring in the 23rd minute after a Colm Deasy error, but the home side drew level just after the break through a Ryan Swan curler.

Waterworth hit the winner with a penalty, dinking home a clever 'Panenka' spot-kick after he was bundled over in the area by Anton Reilly.