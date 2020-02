Carrick Rangers master the atrocious conditions better to run out 2-0 winners over Ballymena United at the Showgrounds.

Both goals came from headers, Kyle Cherry glancing the ball home five minutes before half-time and Gerard Kelly converting at the back post in the 56th.

The victory sees eighth-placed Carrick move five points clear of Ballymena below them and condemns the Sky Blues to a sixth successive Premiership defeat.