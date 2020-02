Cliftonville lose ground in the Irish Premiership title race after a 1-1 draw against a rejuvenated Dungannon Swifts at Solitude.

Kris Lindsay's men took the lead in the first half when Caolan McAleer's free-kick was headed home by Swifts captain Douglas Wilson.

Joe Gormley equalised for the Reds when the striker's effort was adjudged to have crossed the line despite the best efforts of Dylan King.