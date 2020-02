Larne needed extra-time to beat Championship side Ballyclare Comrades as a Dean Jarvis header won the game at Dixon Park.

The visitors hit the post through Martin Donnelly in the first half and David McDaid also came close before the break.

Sam McIlveen fired just over the crossbar in the second half for the hosts before substitute Jarvis rose highest to head home a Donnelly corner in the first half of extra-time.