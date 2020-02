A Robbie McDaid hat-trick helps Glentoran move into the Irish Cup quarter-finals with a 3-2 away win over Championship side Queen's University.

McDaid gave the Glens an early lead after they had hit the woodwork twice, with Jonah Mitchell equalising for Queen's with a header.

McDaid struck again and an excellent Matty Hughes goal made it 2-2 at the break, before McDaid applied a neat finish to an Elvio Van Overbeek cross for the winner.