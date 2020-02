Ballinamallard United take another step closer to repeating last year's dream run to the Irish Cup final with a commanding 5-2 win away to Knockbreda in the sixth round.

Ryan Campbell and Ryan Mayse gave the Mallards the lead before Brendan Bennett cut the deficit.

Richard Clarke's penalty restored Ballinamallard's two-goal advantage, with Campbell and Josh McIlwaine second Harry McConkey's men through despite a Darren Smyth consolation.