West Bromwich Albion striker Hal Robson-Kanu, scorer of one of Welsh football's most iconic goals, wants to "be able to give to my country" after reversing his desire to retire from international football.

Robson-Kanu scored a memorable goal against Belgium at Euro 2016, and has now made himself available for Euro 2020 and beyond.

