Shrewsbury Town are hoping to register an FA Cup upset when they face Premier League leaders and European champions Liverpool on Sunday.

It is the biggest game of Shrews manager Sam Ricketts' short managerial career.

The Welshman won 52 caps for his country and played almost 500 games at club level - but hopes to make a name for himself as a manger with a win against Jurgen Klopp's world club champions.

Available to UK users only.