Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers is delighted with his side's performance in the 4-1 win over West Ham and confirms Jamie Vardy's injury was "not a hamstring" and they will know more in the next couple of days.

Watch highlights of the midweek Premier League games on Match of the Day from 22:35 GMT on Wednesday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.